Former Illini donates $2.5 million toward basketball practice facility expansion, renovation

CHAMPAIGN — It's easy to tell Steve Lanter is passionate about his alma mater. The former Illinois men's basketball player has donated $2.5 million toward the expansion and renovation of the Ubben Basketball Complex, which is the practice facility for the Illini men's and women's basketball teams.

The gift was announced Wednesday via a press release from the Illinois athletics department.

Lanter was a part of former Illini coach Lou Henson's second recruiting class and played at Illinois in the late '70s. He went on to become the founder and CEO of Lanter Delivery Systems in St. Louis, positions he still holds, while the court at the State Farm Center, Illinois' home arena, was named after Henson in December 2015.

"Playing for the state university, and for Lou Henson, catapulted my young business career. In the ensuing years after graduation, I started my delivery business, and went calling on banks all around the state of Illinois," Lanter said in the release. "All they wanted to do was talk about Illinois basketball. People still remember and tell Illinois stories about Eddie J (Johnson) hitting the game winner to beat Magic (Johnson) and Michigan State in 1979, when they were No. 1 in the country and we were No. 3. ... Going to Illinois was a gift and I believe where much is given, much is expected. It's time for me to give back."

The men's basketball locker room and ready room at State Farm Center, as well as the head men's basketball coach's office at Ubben, will be named for Lanter's gift, per the release.

The entire expansion and renovation of Ubben will cost roughly $40 million, and Lanter's donation puts the school at $22 million raised. This project will add approximately 40,000 square feet to the facility, including a grand entry lobby, new coaches' offices, more half-courts for skill development, a new strength and conditioning area, expanded locker rooms and players' lounges and a "state-of-the-art sports medicine area."

In addition to the Ubben donation, Lanter partnered with former Illini teammate Larry Lubin in 2018 to create a scholarship fund for Illinois men's basketball players looking to return to the university and finish their undergraduate degrees.

"By creating the scholarship in honor of Lou and Mary Henson and now providing this generous gift to improve Ubben, (Lanter) is living the values of the Illinois Family," Illini athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "His support is enhancing the opportunity for future generations of Fighting Illini and ensuring the future of Illinois Basketball as one of the elite programs in the country."

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, who is preparing for his fifth season at the helm, echoed Whitman's sentiments.

"We talk about 'Illini for Life', and Steve Lanter embodies that philosophy," Underwood said in a statement. "He wore the jersey, and his commitment to the program has continued long past his playing days. The University of Illinois and Illini Basketball mean a great deal to him, and through his generosity, he is investing in future Fighting Illini and allowing us to provide a world-class experience."

Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey chimed in, too, stating that her program is "humbled by the outpouring of support from Illini fans, donors and alumni that have made all of this possible."

Lanter, a Belleville native, said he wouldn't even be in the position to lend a hand if it wasn't for his alma mater.

"I grew up as a kid from a small town in southern Illinois, who followed the Illini from childhood," Lanter said. "I often think back on my decision to attend Illinois and know my life was forever enriched based on my student-athlete experiences at Illinois."

