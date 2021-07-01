Former Illini Kofi Cockburn, who previously declared for NBA Draft, now in NCAA transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn could be coming back to college basketball.

The question is: Will the star big man return to Illinois?

Prospective Insight's Andrew Slater and ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported Thursday that Cockburn, who previously declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April, has now entered the NCAA transfer portal. This shocking move makes Cockburn arguably the top player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and he is sure to have a long list of suitors, including the Illini.

Cockburn recently told WCIA's Marlee Wierda,"I'm sorry, I won't be coming back. I'm 100% in now," while he was competing in the NBA G League Elite Camp from June 19-21 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. However, he must have had a change of heart.

The 7-foot center was not one of the 11 camp participants who received subsequent invites to the NBA Draft Combine, and he is not projected to be one of the 60 picks on draft night July 29, according to CBS Sports and ESPN.

Cockburn could still return to to the NCAA if he leaves the NBA Draft before the July 7 withdrawal deadline. Although he is also in the transfer portal, a return to Illinois and coach Brad Underwood is not completely out of the question either.

Last season, Cockburn was a consensus Second Team All-American. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game to help the Illini clinch their first Big Ten Tournament title in 16 years and a No. 1 seed the NCAA Tournament.

During Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's annual media roundtable last month, Whitman praised Cockburn and former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu for their strong careers in Champaign.

"Hats off to Ayo and Kofi, two guys who have clearly left their names in the record books and will eventually have their jerseys in the rafters here at State Farm Center," Whitman said.

While Dosunmu is projected to be a late first-round pick in the NBA Draft by several sports media outlets and certainly isn't coming back to college, Cockburn's time as an NCAA athlete may not be over.

Plus, Cockburn could still potentially make a lot of money without turning pro. Name, image and likeness legislation began nationwide Thursday, allowing NCAA athletes around the country to profit off of endorsements.

Illini men's basketball guards Edgar Padilla Jr., Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier have already inked NIL deals.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0