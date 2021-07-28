Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu will be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, where will he land?

When Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu, who once scored 60 points in a game for Morgan Park High School, signed his national letter of intent with Illinois, coach Brad Underwood wasted no time singing Dosunmu's praises.

"We feel we are getting the best point guard in the country in Ayo Dosunmu," Underwood said in November 2017. "He possesses a number of traits that have elevated him to elite status. He is a proven winner, a great competitor, comes from a tremendous family, is a high-character young man and has (an) outstanding work ethic."

Roughly four years later, that assessment holds true as Dosunmu lived up to Underwood's high expectations and has put himself in position to be selected in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018-19, a First Team All-Big Ten honoree by the media and the Associated Press in 2019-20 and a consensus First Team All-American in 2020-21. Additionally, Dosunmu guided Illinois to its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament during the 2020-21 campaign.

After averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39% on 3-pointers throughout his junior season — en route to being named the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and the USA Today National Player of the Year — Underwood believes Dosunmu has nothing left to prove at the college level.

Dosunmu is no longer "the best point guard in the country," as Underwood once claimed before he even played a college game. Now, Dosunmu is being considered among the best players in the world.

"(Thursday) will a great day for that young man, and it's going to be a great day for whatever organization takes him," Underwood said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. " ... Good things should happen to good people, and good things should happen to those who work really hard. Ayo is going to be rewarded for that."

Underwood will be alongside Dosunmu at his draft party Thursday in Chicago. Illinois' former star is on track to become the first Illini player taken in the NBA Draft since 7-foot center Meyers Leonard was selected 11th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012.

Following a workout with the Indiana Pacers earlier this month, Dosunmu spoke confidently about how his skill set can translate from college to the NBA.

"The NBA is a lot of isolation and pick and roll, a lot of late shot clock situations and I thrive in those situations," Dosunmu said. "So just being able to beat my man off the dribble, make plays and just go out there and play-make — that's my pitch to an NBA team."

Dosunmu's draft position isn't as clear as some other top prospects, but here's where the experts think he will land when he fulfills his lifelong dream Thursday night. The NBA Draft will be televised on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko: No. 24 to the Houston Rockets

"At pick 24, the Rockets should just be in the business of collecting talent. Dosunmu has the potential to be a versatile, small ball switchable piece, something that appeals to (coach Stephen) Silas."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman: No. 26 to the Denver Nuggets

CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger: No. 25 to the Los Angeles Clippers

"I've loved Dosunmu for the Clippers since the beginning of draft season. They could use some scoring pop off the bench, and Dosunmu is one of the most polished scorers in the draft."

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre: No. 29 to the Phoenix Suns:

"It was sad to watch Chris Paul’s play decline as the (NBA) Finals wore on, and he’s turning 37 next season during the playoffs. From Dosunmu’s work ethic to his defense to his frame, if you squint, he could turn into a player who destroyed the Suns in Game 5 of the Finals: Jrue Holiday."

NBC Sports' Adam Hermann: No. 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers

"The Lakers need to add affordable scoring to their roster, particularly if a Russell Westbrook trade could be in the cards, and Dosunmu's versatile game provides a lot of danger for a low price."

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: No. 31 to the Milwaukee Bucks

"He’s a gritty defender who can handle the ball, and would provide another playmaking presence on the team. But he may not even make it to the second round."

SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell: No. 27 to the Brooklyn Nets

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo: No. 31 to the Milwaukee Bucks

Stadium's Jeff Goodman: No. 30 to the Utah Jazz

"He’s a big, strong guard who can take over games and was one of the top players in college basketball a year ago, but there are questions. 1) Can he shoot it consistently from deep? 2) Is his decision-making at a high enough level to run a team?"

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek: No. 41 to the San Antonio Spurs

Wherever Dosunmu ends up, Underwood is confident that the team drafting him will receive a dynamic player who isn't afraid of the moment. Throughout his college career, Dosunmu drained several game winners and developed a reputation as one of the most clutch players in the nation.

"There are two (that stick out) when it comes to his game winners," Underwood said. "Michigan State (in February 2019), and it was only because (Dan) Dakich said this possession is going to end really crappy on-air, and Ayo busted the 3.

"And then the other one is at Michigan (in January 2020) because that was an elite defender (Zavier Simpson). That was one of the best defenders in the league, that was a grown man, a senior, and Ayo just got him to his spot and just jumped up and made a shot. The young man hit so many (game winners), but those will be two that will stick with me for a long time."

