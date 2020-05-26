Former Illini Stephen Bardo’s love of basketball and lineage brought him to Africa. And there’s so much more he wants to do: ‘The young people want to be coached’

He thinks beyond boundaries and borders when it comes to his overseas basketball ventures too.

Not long after Bardo traveled to Ghana, his former Illinois teammate and native Nigerian Andy Kpedi asked if Bardo would like to help with a camp for coaches and youth at Ahmadu Bello University in northern Nigeria.

“He didn’t hesitate,” said Kpedi, who has also brought former Illini star Marcus Liberty to the camp in Nigeria. “It didn’t surprise me. Steve wants to go to places that have needs and fulfill those needs.

“When he got there, everybody loved him. He has that very charming personality. He can express himself very well. He’s very smart. The kids just gravitated to Steve. We didn’t have to tell Steve, ‘Do this or do that.’ It was natural for him. He just took over.”

Bardo also brought a sense of credibility to the camp.

“Stephen was fantastic,” said Oliver B. Johnson, aka “Coach OBJ,” who has spent the last 40 years in Nigeria to help basketball prosper there. He has close ties with Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, who was raised in Nigeria.

Bardo’s influence as an analyst opened young players’ eyes to various careers available through sports.