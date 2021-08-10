Former Illini trio help Team USA win first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball

The U.S. women's volleyball team made history Sunday, winning its first Olympic gold medal, and three former Illinois standouts played a part.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordyn Poulter, who graduated from Illinois in 2012 and 2018, respectively, starred on the court, while 2005 alumna Erin Virtue guided them from the sidelines as an assistant coach.

The Americans went 4-1 in pool play before dominating the knockout round with a 3-0 win against the Dominic Republic in the quarterfinals, another 3-0 victory against Serbia in the semifinals and a 3-0 sweep of Brazil in the gold medal match.

According to USA Today, in between the second and third sets of the championship, Poulter made sure to soak in the atmosphere as Team USA closed in on history.

"You can be so dialed in, so focused that you forget to enjoy this moment," Poulter said. "Enjoy the fact that we're playing in the gold medal match. Enjoy that we're beating one of the best teams in the world as a group with the people that we love."

Six of the eight players selected to the Tokyo 2020 Dream Team represented Team USA. Poulter was named Best Setter and Bartsch-Hackley was one of two Best Outside Hitters, joining teammate and Olympic Most Valuable Player Jordan Larson.

“Honestly, the last three matches we’ve been so focused on the task at hand; focused on the point at hand,” Poulter said after claiming gold, per USA Volleyball. “For us to be able to sweep in the quarters, in the semis and in the finals, I think it just shows how locked in we were and how ready we were.”

Green makes strong impression

Former Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green shined in his NFL preseason debut, and it did not go unnoticed.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound center started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 16-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Afterward, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of Green, who was chosen in the third round (87th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I thought he was above the line," Tomlin said, per Steelers Depot. "His conditioning allows for a great effort, and I think that's a component of his game and that's one of the things that's allowing him to play above the line."

Green, a Peoria, Illinois, native, appeared in 33 games during his three seasons with the Illini and was a consensus All-Big Ten first team honoree last year before moving on to the NFL.

He could make his regular season debut Sept. 12 when the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on the road in their season opener.

"I like the way he's finishing," Tomlin said. "He's got a way to go from a technical standpoint and things of that nature, but that's just the process. I think he's putting himself in a position to do so because of his conditioning."

NBA Summer League

Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who were both members of last season's Illinois men's basketball team that won the Big Ten Tournament championship, made their NBA Summer League debuts in Las Vegas this week.

Dosunmu, a former consensus First-Team All-American, was selected in the second round (38th overall) by his hometown Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA Draft. He started in the Bulls' 94-77 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, shooting 2-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from behind the arc and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line for six points. The 6-5 guard also had six rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and three fouls in 27 minutes.

Former Illini guard and 2017 grad Malcolm Hill, who ranks third all-time in program history with 1,846 points, was opposite Dosunmu on the Pelicans' summer league roster, but he did not play Monday.

Bezhanishvili, a 6-9 forward, started for the Denver Nuggets in a 97-77 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. He shot 2-of-4 from the field and 0-of-1 on 3-pointers for four points. He also recorded three rebounds, three turnovers and five fouls in 15 minutes.

Brian Randle, a member of Illinois' famed 2005 national championship runner-up team, is now an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, who lost 4-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

After the team's deep playoff run, Randle is serving as the Suns' summer league head coach. He lost his debut 73-72 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

