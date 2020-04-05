Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin reportedly transferring to Syracuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin plans to transfer to Syracuse, according to a report.

The 6-foot-5 Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48% overall and 42% from 3-point range for the Illini. He picked the Orange after receiving interest from Arizona, Dayton, Iowa State and Texas, according to Syracuse.com.

Griffin, who played at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He announced his plans to transfer March 24.

"The main reason was that their plan matched mine,'' Griffin told Syracuse.com. "They were straight-forward (with) what needed to be done.''

Griffin is the son of former Bulls player and assistant coach Adrian Griffin, who is currently a Raptors assistant. Alan’s brother, A.J. Griffin, is a high school junior who has committed to Duke.

Griffin figured to be a key piece on the Illinois roster next season and his decision to transfer seemed to come as a surprise to the Illini.