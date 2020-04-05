Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin reportedly transferring to Syracuse

Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin plans to transfer to Syracuse, according to a report.
The 6-foot-5 Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48% overall and 42% from 3-point range for the Illini. He picked the Orange after receiving interest from Arizona, Dayton, Iowa State and Texas, according to Syracuse.com.
Griffin, who played at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He announced his plans to transfer March 24.
"The main reason was that their plan matched mine,'' Griffin told Syracuse.com. "They were straight-forward (with) what needed to be done.''
Griffin is the son of former Bulls player and assistant coach Adrian Griffin, who is currently a Raptors assistant. Alan’s brother, A.J. Griffin, is a high school junior who has committed to Duke.
Griffin figured to be a key piece on the Illinois roster next season and his decision to transfer seemed to come as a surprise to the Illini.
With the graduation of Andres Feliz, Griffin could have been a starter next season for the Illini. Underwood had continually likened his team's growth — from a program record for single-season losses to what would have been a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — to Griffin's growth.
Griffin averaged 2.8 points as a freshman before breaking into a bigger role his sophomore season.
Illinois now has one open scholarship spot. Illinois has two players signed to National Letters of Intent in four-star guard Andre Curblo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins. Four-star guard Adam Miller is verbally committed to the team and would presumably assume the scholarship spot should sophomore Ayo Dosunmu forego his final two seasons of eligibility for the NBA.
PHOTOS: Alan Griffin has a huge game against Northwestern
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 1 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 3 01.18.20.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 1 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 3 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 6 01.18.20.JPG
Griffin_Alan 1 01.18.20.JPG
Henson_Lou 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 1 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 3 01.18.20.JPG
Underwood_Brad 01.18.20.JPG
Williams_Da'Monte 01.18.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!