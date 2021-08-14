Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu inks two-year deal with Chicago Bulls

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls have made it official. After being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu has inked a two-year, $2.48-million guaranteed deal with his hometown team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Bulls chose the 6-foot-5 guard with the 38th overall pick following a stellar three-year college career with the Illini. Dosunmu was the first true freshman in program history to lead Illinois in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game in 2018-19. He was named First-Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and the media as a sophomore in 2019-20; and he capped of his time in Champaign with a consensus First-Team All-American nod as a junior in 2020-21.

Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game last season during one of the most successful campaigns in program history. He led Illinois to a 24-7 record, including a single-season program record of six wins against top-10 opponents and 19 victories against conference opponents. Dosunmu was named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player after guiding the Illini to their first conference tourney title since 2005.

The Bulls are currently 1-2 in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, with Dosunmu starting in all three games. He is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists, while shooting 7-of-24 from the field, 0-of-4 on 3-pointers and 4-of-7 at the free-throw line.

