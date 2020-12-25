Grandison, Illinois play host to Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood knows the transition scoring numbers off the top of his head — 657 points last season — and he can talk about scoring the ball in seven seconds or less.
Those things are important to Underwood, but the culture he's worked to establish in Champaign isn't exactly built around either of those things.
He wants his team to play hard on defense, to hit the floor for loose balls, to not accept a box-out and to fight for a rebound. Those little plays, particularly in a monster of a Big Ten, can be the difference between a win and loss.
In Wednesday's win against Penn State, Jacob Grandison did all of those things. He gave the team a shot in the arm off the bench when the Illini were down by 15 points early in the first half. He crashed the glass with seven rebounds and got tip-ins and put-backs with seven points, including a 3-pointer, in 15 minutes of play.
Grandison's presence was sorely needed for the No. 18 Illini (6-3, 2-1) and will be at 3 p.m. Saturday when the team hosts Indiana (5-3, 0-1). He added depth off the bench and had three offensive rebounds while injecting a spark of life when the team needed a fire in the first half.
Before Wednesday, Grandison had played less than 15 minutes in the previous five games and combined for seven points and three rebounds in those games. He sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from Holy Cross. At 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, he can play a big role as the season moves forward.
“My path to get here was not pretty at all," said Grandison, who hardly played in high school and landed at Holy Cross after a year of prep school. "A little blip relative to the entire story, my story, wasn’t going to faze me. All it did was make practice harder and make me better.
"I think I'm playing a lot better in practice than I was and turning negatives into positives. I trust coach. He knows what he’s doing. I don’t see it as carving out my role. I’m doing everything I can. I’ve got to bring it everyday and that’s what its about right now."
Before the game, Underwood challenged him to make more of those effort plays, and Grandison rewarded Underwood against Penn State. While Grandison practiced last year in his sit-out year, he impressed Underwood and the coaching staff for his efforts as a rebounder.
The offense was well-known; he led Holy Cross in scoring as a sophomore with 13.9 points per game.
“We knew he’s a very good offensive player," Underwood said. "He’s a very good shooter. His hustle plays, his energy. ... It was an effort defensively where he was much better. He was good. I’m excited. Jacob is a good player. We need him. Hopefully this will springboard him out of his slow start."
At the heart of the breakout was effort plays. A cliché? Sure.
But did it impact a win against Penn State — along with a stellar performance from Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn? Absolutely. The story of Dosunmu imploring freshman Adam Miller to dive on a loose ball in practice is well-told. That's what Underwood wants his team and culture to be about.
In losses to Baylor, Missouri and Rutgers, Illinois lacked those types of 50-50 ball victories. Not against Penn State. Grandison came off the bench and made an impact. That set the tone.
“It’s contagious," Grandison said. "If you look over after a play, I promise you our entire bench is standing up and I promise you everyone on the court is yelling, flexing and showing their teeth. It’s contagious. I don’t think there’s a number to quantify it. I think the ripple effect of it is exponential. I came in and made one effort play, someone else made an effort play, then I made another effort play and we took over and got the ball rolling."
On Wednesday, Grandison accepted the challenge from Underwood and used it to help lead Illinois to another Big Ten win. Perhaps it was the first in a list of breakout games. His athleticism, quickness, versatility and shooting ability can help take Illinois to another level and provide depth from the bench.
It was fitting that Grandison broke out, in part, because of the plays Underwood has made a constant emphasis in his program. It's who Illinois is as a nationally-ranked basketball team. They're a lift to the Illini while acting as a suppressant to the other team.
“It’s amazing how demoralizing those plays are for the other team," Underwood said. "We want that to be the norm but we also want it to be demoralizing for the other team. That’s why we try to practice that way for the other day and let it become the norm. ... That becomes part of who we are and that’s got to become a consistent theme every single game."
