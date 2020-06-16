‘Helping other people is more important than ever.’ Lovie Smith’s Illinois staff has 8 black coaches — more than any FBS program. Can it be an example that helps close the racial disparity in college football?

In a recent NBC Sports interview, Smith said he welcomes activism and fosters personal growth among players.

“I’ve been asked a lot of times: ‘Can you give me a statement about what’s going on right now?’ ” he said. “It’s so much more than that. A few things we need to acknowledge and we can’t go much further until we do that: Systemic racism exists in our world. It’s one thing to identify the problem, and then it’s how we change that problem. It can’t be words.”

Having coaches who understand black players’ desires to protest or to empathize when they share a personal experience of dealing with racism is important.

“It gives me some confidence having him there beside me (on the sideline),” said Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner, who recently spoke at a rally against police brutality. “It’s also nice to have a coach that I don’t have to explain this to. He knows why I’m doing it. It definitely gives me confidence and some sense of comfort.”

Smith’s staff is “meaningful,” said N. Jeremi Duru, a professor of sports law at American University who advises the Fritz Pollard Alliance.