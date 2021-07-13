Illini center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the transfer portal, will make decision Friday

Kofi Cockburn is ready to make a decision.

What will that decision mean for Illinois? The Illini only have a few more days before they find out.

Cockburn, who has starred at Illinois over the last two seasons, withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on July 6 but remains in the NCAA transfer portal. The 7-foot center announced Tuesday via Twitter that he'll be choosing a college Friday at an unspecified time.

Cockburn could rejoin the Illini or continue his college career elsewhere. He told ESPN on July 6 that, "There's a possibility I return to Illinois and a possibility I don't."

CBS Sports ranks Cockburn as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, and he's surely receiving interest from several programs. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 and earned consensus Second Team All-American honors during the 2020-21 campaign. According to Illini Inquirer, Cockburn "could be the first player to transfer schools after an All-American season since the 1940s."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke briefly about Cockburn on Monday at the 32nd Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Golf Course.

"Sure, he’s our player — until he’s not,” Underwood told WCIA's Marlee Wierda when she asked if he'd been in communication with Cockburn.

Last season, Cockburn led the country with 78 dunks. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to help the Illini win their first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 and clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to Illinois, Cockburn is also being heavily courted by Kentucky. Former Illini assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left Illinois and joined the Wildcats' staff this offseason.

"Kentucky? It's a serious option," Cockburn told ESPN. "Antigua is my guy. I'm going to consider them, but there (are) a lot of schools."

Illinois went 24-7 last season with Cockburn and former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu leading the way. As Dosunmu continues to prepare for the NBA Draft on July 29, Cockburn would be the Illini's clear No. 1 option if he were to come back to Champaign.

"I think we all have to understand that these are all educational times for guys to learn and gather as much information as they can on whatever front that is and that's where Kofi's at," Underwood said. "He knows he's got a tremendous legacy here (at Illinois) and has been a part of what we're doing, and we're always here to show him our love and help."

