Illini's Kofi Cockburn earns Big Ten freshman honor; Ayo Dosunmu nets first-team all-conference

“Find anybody who is better, find anybody who has made more game-winners, who has impacted the team, impacted the program," Underwood said Sunday. "We were a shell of ourselves in the game we played without him. He’s been absolutely as good at both ends of the court as any guard in this league."

This season alone, Dosunmu has shut the door on nine teams, including a pull-up jumper against Iowa on Sunday to give the team a four-point lead with less than a minute left. Dosunmu has refined his mid-range shot and has used it as a weapon this season in closing out games, including at Michigan to beat the Wolverines with less than a second left.

“Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough.