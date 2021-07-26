Illinois alumni team House of 'Paign loses in first round of $1 million tournament

PEORIA — After a Cinderella run as a No. 16 seed in last year's The Basketball Tournament, House of 'Paign could not build on that success this summer. Illinois' alumni team, which entered the annual $1-million, single-elimination tourney as a No. 2 seed, was upset by the No. 15 Jackson TN UnderDawgs in the first round Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center.

House of 'Paign was defeated 64-58, and the team's biggest star Brandon Paul, a 2013 Illinois grad and former NBA player, was ice cold. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 3-of-15 from the field and 2-of-12 from behind the arc, finishing with 10 points.

"I let y'all down Illini nation, that's on me 100%," Paul tweeted afterward. "Thank you for coming out to support!"

Former South Dakota State standout Mike Daum, who is the seventh all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history, also struggled. The 6-9 forward became a fan favorite during House of 'Paign's TBT debut last season but shot 3-of-11 from the field Saturday for 11 points.

Rayvonte Rice, who played at Illinois from 2013-2015, was the only House of 'Paign player who found an offensive rhythm. The 6-4 guard finished with a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

House of 'Paign was shorthanded since former Illini trio Andres Feliz, Jaylon Tate and Leron Black, who all committed to the team earlier this summer, were unable to compete. Feliz couldn't enter the country due to visa issues, Tate signed a pro contact with the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and Black was brought on at Dayton as a graduate assistant.

House of 'Paign had just eight players on its roster Saturday, compared to 13 for the Jackson TN UnderDawgs.

Regardless of the circumstances, House of 'Paign coach and general manager Mike LaTulip, also a former Illini player, was still heartbroken over the loss.

“This stings right now and it stings bad,” LaTulip said, per Illini Inquirer's Joey Wagner. “I can speak personally for me and maybe not these guys because they came in and have a lot more pro basketball experience but this is as low as I felt in my basketball lifetime.”

Rice plans to play again for House of 'Paign next summer and every summer if he can, according to Orange and Blue News' Alec Busse.

But as for this year, he believes House of 'Paign was simply outplayed.

“We were just trying to get some energy,” Rice said, per The Peoria Journal Star's Gavin Good. “Like Mike said, we had eight guys, we were trying to find that energy, defense, offense and just build on it. All of us are pros, know how to play ball. They just played better.”

