Illinois' Bonner will not play this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Ra’Von Bonner understands sitting out this season is a risk. But the Illinois running back believes playing football during a pandemic is a greater hazard.

Bonner has opted out of playing this season because of his concerns about the spread of COVID-19, he told the Tribune on Monday night.

Illinois announced Saturday that Bonner and offensive lineman Jake Cerny would be sitting out because of “personal reasons” and confirmed reports that wide receiver Ricky Smalling will not return to the team for his senior season for undisclosed reasons.

Seeing teammates test positive for the coronavirus during team workouts this summer made Bonner, who has asthma, reassess playing. The idea of a shortened season -- and the threat of an even shorter one should the season be canceled midway through -- also didn’t appeal to Bonner.

“That was already on my mind prior to returning to campus,” he said. “Playing football, I feel we’re more at risk with the amount of guys we have. In football you have to touch someone else. You can spread that to family members. That’s not what I want. I don’t want to not see my family, my sister, my girlfriend.”

Athletic director Josh Whitman, coach Lovie Smith and teammates supported his decision, Bonner said.