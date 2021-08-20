Illinois' Casey Washington glad to be back after briefly transferring to Wake Forest

CHAMPAIGN — While sitting at a table along the columns of Memorial Stadium for Illinois football media day Aug. 14, Casey Washington was bombarded with questions about his hectic offseason. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver is preparing for his third season in Champaign, but that wasn't always the case.

In January, roughly a month after the Illini hired Bret Bielema to replace Lovie Smith as head coach, Washington transferred to Wake Forest and even went through some spring workouts with the Deacons. However, it didn't take long for him to realize his new school wasn't the perfect fit he thought it'd be.

By March, Washington was back in the NCAA transfer portal trying to return to Illinois.

"It was just a feeling, it's not something I had to think about," Washington said. "It's something that just came to me and I just needed to be back here. As soon as I had that feeling, I told my family. ...

"I'm glad I'm back."

Washington didn't disclose what initially made him transfer to Wake Forest or what specifically made him enter the NCAA transfer portal for the second time. He kept those details close to the vest but did speak candidly about the overall process of leaving and returning.

First off, the desire to come back to Illinois had to be a two-way street. A reunion wouldn't have been possible without Bielema's approval and as the first-year Illini coach weighed that decision, he leaned on the perspective of Washington's peers, including newly minted receiver Isaiah Williams. The redshirt freshman switched from quarterback to receiver in the spring and has a strong relationship with Washington.

"I was doing a lot of research on Casey. He and I had a couple conversations before he transferred out, and when the opportunity came to bring him back he was ineligible (due to NCAA transfer rules)," Bielema said. " ... I didn't really want to bring in another player that wasn't going to be eligible for the fall. So I was going through all kinds of things and Casey just continued to shine through and I began to ask players. ...

"I specifically asked Isaiah, who had been a quarterback with him (and) who now is going to be in the wide receiver room. And I'm like, 'What do you think?' And he just smiled and said, 'Coach, he makes us better.'"

Bielema said Williams' respect for Washington "spoke volumes" to him and was a big factor in him welcoming Washington back into the program. Washington said he was thrilled to eventually rejoin Illinois, but he still hadn't cleared all of the red tape.

The next step was getting a waiver from the NCAA so that he could be immediately eligible for the 2021 season. Otherwise, Washington's return would be spoiled by a year on the sidelines instead of on the field.

"That was a stressful process, I'm not going to lie to you," Washington said. "Took about 3 1/2 months, maybe four months, just praying and hoping that it would work out. I had a feeling that it would work out, but you never know what the decision's going to be when it goes to the NCAA. But I'm just grateful and thankful that that went through."

When Washington shared the news via social media July 21 that the NCAA had approved his waiver, he said he teammates seemed to be just as happy as he was.

The Texas native is a member of a revamped Illini receiver room that also features Williams, who Bielema described as "lightning in a bottle," Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong and talented freshman Pat Bryant, as well as juniors Brian Hightower and Donny Navarro, who are the most experienced of the bunch.

Washington has recorded 21 catches for 238 yards throughout his first two seasons in Champaign. He plans to build on those numbers starting Aug. 28 in Illinois' season opener at home against Nebraska, and hopes that this season can be a special one for him and the program he found his way back to.

"Honestly with the stress that I went through, I wouldn't say I would want to go back through (the NCAA transfer and waiver process). But, I wouldn't want to change the situation," Washington said. "I'm actually glad in a way that it happened to me, just for me to mature as a man and even as a football player, just knowing that this can be taken from me as fast as it was given to me. So the situation, it was tough, but I think in the long run it's gonna help me out the most so I can appreciate it."

