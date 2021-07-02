Illinois coach Brad Underwood's son, Tyler, joins men's basketball support staff

CHAMPAIGN — Tyler Underwood spent his entire college basketball career playing for his dad, Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, who was previously the head coach at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State.

Tyler redshirted his freshman season in 2015-16 at Stephen F. Austin under Brad, transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2016-17 season and made his college debut under his dad, and then transferred once more to Illinois and spent the last four seasons with his father as Brad guided the program back to national prominence.

Now, Tyler and his dad will have the chance to continue their basketball bond.

Brad announced Tuesday that Tyler has been hired to join the Illini's support staff as the director of recruiting and scouting.

"He has always viewed the game from the coaching perspective and really focused his approach from that side of it more so than as a player these last couple of seasons," Brad said in a press release. "Tyler builds strong relationships, and he is respected in the locker room for how he's pushed his teammates to help them achieve their best. He loves the University of Illinois, and when you combine that with his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball, he is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff."

Tyler, who sat out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules, appeared in 40 games over the last three seasons at Illinois. He totaled 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 132 minutes of action during that span.

Near the end of a press conference on November 8, 2017, in which Brad officially announced the signing of eventual consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu, he also spoke candidly about his son.

Tyler had recently transferred to join him at Illinois, adding another chapter to their cherished relationship.

"Every day to go see your son (in the gym) is one of the great blessings," Brad said. "I saw him play one quarter of a middle school game for two years — one quarter. I go see everybody else's kids play and sometimes you forget to go see your own play. And to walk out on the court every day and see my son — and I chew on him just like I do everybody else and I hug him like I do everybody else when he needs it — it's truly an unbelievable experience.

"He and I have always been very, very close, and he's been the kid in the gym his whole life."

