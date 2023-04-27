KANSAS CITY — Devon Witherspoon became the highest-drafted Illinois player since 1996 when he was selected fifth overall by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Three years after joining the Illini in August as a zero-star recruit, Witherspoon had an All-American junior season that landed him honors as the Tatum-Woodson Award winner as the Big Ten’s top defensive back and vaulted him up draft boards as an early first round pick and the first defensive back selected.

"It feels really good to be here and finally enjoy this moment," Witherspoon said before the draft on Wednesday. "A lot of hard work paid off."

As the fifth pick, his projected contract is four years for $31.8 million with a fifth-year team option.

Witherspoon is the highest-drafted player of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois. Joseph was drafted in the third round of last year’s draft while Kendrick Green was a third round pick in 2021. Witherspoon is the eight first round pick that played under Bielema at either Wisconsin, Arkansas or Illinois.

Now, he begins life as a professional and future franchise cornerstone.

“I’m telling you like I told every scout and pro liaison. Devon will be 10 times the player as a pro than he was in college,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said.

