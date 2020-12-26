Illinois finishes strong to overcome Indiana

"Our bodies didn’t get enough recovery. He understood that. He was just telling us to go out there and play harder and give it that extra gear."

The message was simple: Close out the game. It's been a long week with three games in six days including two cross-country flights to the east coast with a Christmas holiday sprinkled in. There was a level of fatigue that created a slow start.

“Offense will win you games and defense will win you championships," Underwood said. "You’ve got to close things out with your defense and your rebounding. … I wanted to make sure our guys knew from a philosophy standpoint where exactly where we were out and how we were going to win that game."

Dosunmu said all the right things about his mindset at the end, about making the right play and letting the game come to him. But he saw something in Indiana's defense. He knew how to attack the Hoosiers in a way that would bury them.

“Basically playing a mind game with them," Dosunmu said. "I’ve been watching a lot of film on them. I knew when the game gets long, the duration of the game increases, their tendencies start getting lazy. I just wanted to attack on that, pretty much knowing the scouting report."