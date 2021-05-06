Illinois loses 2 top basketball assistant coaches to Kentucky

Illinois officially lost two top basketball assistant coaches Thursday when Kentucky announced Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman are joining John Calipari’s staff.

The pair has spent the last four seasons with the Illini, helping build the program under coach Brad Underwood and earning an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in March. The hires have been expected for a few weeks.

Antigua will be an associate head coach with the Wildcats.

He has familiarity with Calipari, spending one season with him in Memphis before following him to Kentucky in 2009. He was on the staff of three Final Four teams, including the 2012 national champions.

At Illinois, Antigua helped recruit star players such as Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo.

Coleman, a Chicago native, has risen up the coaching ranks since starting as a high school and AAU coach before becoming a college assistant in 2011. He worked with Mac Irvin Fire’s AAU team from 2005-11 in Chicago.

He was instrumental in recruiting and developing Ayo Dosunmu, a Morgan Park graduate who is projected to be a first-round NBA draft selection this year.