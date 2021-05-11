Illinois men's basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier is looking to capture the Big Ten championship that has 'haunted' him

With his focus on developing guards, Frazier is excited to work with standout freshman Andre Curbelo and his remarkable skills handling the ball.

"(Andre) is special. He has high-speed wi-fi upstairs. That kid is smart, intelligent and crafty," Frazier said. "He's an elite playmaker and he's got it. I thought he gave stability to the lineup at times in his ability to make everyone better. That kid can do a lot of things with the basketball and I can't wait to work with him."

Frazier's time investment in the Illini program was an important factor that had Underwood excited for him to join his staff.

"I have very much been looking for someone that's got a vested interest in Illinois basketball and helping us win championships. There was nobody better than Chester in my eyes, in terms of success," Underwood said. "His ability to recruit, his ability to coach and motivate young people. You have to be incoherent to not have his passion resonate. It is more than a job to him. We have a lot of the same qualities, and it is exciting to see sweat equity in a program and now gets to come back.