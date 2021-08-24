Illinois men's basketball hires Patrick Bittle as video coordinator

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois filled another vacancy within its men's basketball staff with the hiring of Patrick Bittle as the team's video coordinator Thursday.

Bittle, a 2020 Illinois grad, replaces Zach Hamer, who was promoted to assistant to the head coach earlier this month. During his time in undergrad, Bittle was a student manager for the Illini with on-court and video responsibilities.

He gained more experience as a graduate assistant and video coordinator at James Madison last season while the Dukes clinched a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season championship and captured the program's first No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament since 1993.

Bittle was promoted to James Madison's director of basketball operations in June.

"It's a joy to welcome Patrick Bittle back to the University of Illinois," coach Brad Underwood said in a press release. "Student managers are some of the hardest working people in college basketball. Bittle earned the respect of everyone in our program for the job he did during his four years here, and he took that knowledge and excelled at James Madison for coach Mark Byington as they had an outstanding season. It's a great feeling when you see your talented young workers go out and chase their dreams, and it's even more meaningful when you're able to bring them home. We're thrilled to have him part of the Illini family again."

Bittle, a Harrisburg, Illinois, native, has a bachelor's degree in communication.

During his senior year in 2019-20, the Illini finished the regular season 21-10 and ranked No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll before the rest of the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

"It's a dream come true to help the team that I grew up rooting for," Bittle said in the release. "I am so excited to be back, and ready to get to work. I-L-L."

Decommitted

Reggie Bass, a 6-foot-4 guard from Tennessee, verbally committed to Illinois in March. Now, he's rethinking his decision.

Bass announced Aug. 17 via Twitter that he has decommitted from Underwood and the Illini.

"With that being said i will be reopening my recruitment to all schools ...... Thanks Illinois but my recruitment is now open," Bass tweeted.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Bass is a three-star prospect, the No. 6 player in Tennessee, the No. 28 shooting guard nationally and the No. 187 prospect in the country for the Class of 2022.

In addition to Illinois, Bass has scholarship offers from Florida, Kansas State, Oregon State, Providence and Texas Tech.

New numbers

Illinois recently announced the numbers that its five newcomers will wear for the 2021-22 season.

Freshmen guards Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski will don No. 10, No. 15 and No. 0, respectively. Junior forward Omar Payne, who transferred from Florida, and graduate guard Alfonso Plummer, who transferred from Utah, will sport No. 4 and No. 11, respectively.

Plummer adds another dimension to the Illini's offense with his outside shooting. The 6-1 guard drained 11 3-pointers for Utah during a 71-69 loss to Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in 2020, setting new single-game Pac-12 and program records. He finished his historic night with a career-high 35 points.

