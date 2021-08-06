Illinois men's basketball promotes Zach Hamer to be assistant to the head coach

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' coaching staff overhaul continued Friday as head coach Brad Underwood announced that Zach Hamer has been promoted from video coordinator to assistant to the head coach.

Hamer steps into a role that was previously held by Geoff Alexander, who was promoted in May to be one of the team's three full-time assistants. The Illini replaced all of three of their full-time assistants from last season after the departure of Chin Coleman, Orlando Antigua and Stephen Gentry this offseason. Coleman and Antigua are now on John Calipari's staff at Kentucky, and Gentry returned to his alma mater and last season's NCAA Tournament runner-up, Gonzaga.

In addition to Alexander, former Illinois guard Chester Frazier and former DePaul assistant Tim Anderson are the Illini's other two new full-time assistants.

Hamer was Illinois' video coordinator the past two seasons, but prior to his tenure in Champaign, he spent two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hamer was a coaching associate in 2017-18 and an advance scout in 2018-19. He was also a video coordinator for the WNBA's Indiana Fever in 2018.

"Zach brought his NBA experience and vast knowledge of the game and impacted our team a great deal from the video coordinator position," Underwood said in a press release. "I am excited to move him to the role of assistant to the head coach, a position that comes with a great deal of responsibility and a partnership with me where tremendous trust exists. Zach is extremely bright and always at the forefront when it comes to ideas that push us forward. He will be heavily involved in all the everyday aspects of helping run a program including scouting, game planning, implementation of concepts and X's and O's, player development, and all technology related facets of our operation."

Hamer, a Northbrook, Illinois, native, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2017. He was a men's basketball student manager for the Commodores from 2013-17, highlighted by back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017 under former coaches Kevin Stallings and Bryce Drew, respectively.

"Champaign has become home these past two years, and there's no place I'd rather be!" Hamer tweeted Friday. "Let's keep building!! #ILL #EverydayGuys"

