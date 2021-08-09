Illinois men's basketball releases full nonconference schedule

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball released its full nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season Monday, with the only exception being a newly-added exhibition home game Oct. 23. The Illini did not announce who their opponent for that matchup will be.

After that contest, Illinois will host another exhibition game Oct. 29 against Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Crimson Hawks only played three games last season due to COVID-19.

Illinois' newly-added nonconference regular season games are as follows: season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9, against Arkansas State on Nov. 12, against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 26, against St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Dec. 18 and against Florida A&M on Dec. 29. All of these games will be played at State Farm Center.

The Illini previously announced a handful of other nonconference games. Illinois will play at Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 15 and then face Cincinnati in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Illinois is then slated to host Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 29, before hosting Arizona on Dec. 11 and playing at Missouri in their annual Braggin' Rights contest Dec. 22.

Although the Illini's Big Ten opponents have been announced, the dates of those games haven't been released. Illinois will play home and away against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers; home only against Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin; and away only against Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

