Illinois men's basketball to face Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Kofi Cockburn and the Illini will face Cincinnati on Nov. 22.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Illinois announced another men's basketball scheduling update Thursday.

The Illini, featuring star junior center Kofi Cockburn, will face Cincinnati in the semifinals of the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be televised on ESPNU and tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT. Arkansas and Kansas State will play afterward at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Star center Kofi Cockburn returns to Illinois

The losers of each semifinal game will meet the following day, Nov. 23, in a consolation contest at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNews. The winners will matchup in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Illinois is 3-1 all-time against Cincinnati.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

