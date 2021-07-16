Illinois men's basketball to face Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

Illinois announced another men's basketball scheduling update Thursday.
The Illini, featuring star junior center Kofi Cockburn, will face Cincinnati in the semifinals of the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be televised on ESPNU and tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT. Arkansas and Kansas State will play afterward at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
A reunion with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman at Kentucky will not happen, according to The Athletic's Kyle Tucker. He reported that Cockburn's recruitment is now a two-horse race between Illinois and Florida State.
Cockburn withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on July 6 but remains in the NCAA transfer portal. The 7-foot center announced Tuesday via Twitter that he'll be choosing a college Friday at an unspecified time.
While Illinois awaits the decision of junior center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the NCAA transfer portal and will either return to the Illini or continue his college career elsewhere Friday, another player has already decided he's all in.