Illinois names Pete Roley, formerly of NC State, director of football operations

CHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has a new face within his program.

Pete Roley, a North Aurora native, was officially named the director of football operations on Tuesday, per a press release from the Illinois athletics department. Roley comes over from NC State, where he was the director of football operations for about two years. He began his tenure with the Wolfpack in 2013 as the football team's director of social media and recruiting marketing before being elevated to associate director of football operations and eventually director of football operations.

"I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Bielema's first-class staff at the University of Illinois as the Director of Football Operations," Roley said in a statement. "Being born and raised in the state of Illinois, the opportunity to work for this University is a dream come true. I have no doubt that this group of people will find the highest successes both on and off the field and I am so thrilled to be part of this famILLy!"

Roley is a 2008 Western Illinois alum and was a backup quarterback for the Leathernecks. After graduating, he had a brief stint with the St. Louis Rage in the Arena Football League.

Roley returned to his alma mater and worked with the tight ends and operations staff until he earned a master's degree in 2010. He continued his career in football operations at Northern Illinois shortly thereafter and has now added another Division I program in his home state, the Illini, to his resume.

"Pete brings an experienced background in multiple roles and responsibilities to our football program," Bielema said in a statement. "He returns to his home state with a family that will be another great addition to our University community and help us continue to build our program and fill an immediate need in daily operations for our players and staff."

