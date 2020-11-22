Illinois notebook: Another big day on the ground in win over Nebraska

The run picked up a big first down on the first drive of the second half that resulted in a field goal. Hayes doesn't sugarcoat the message when he says he's not the most athletic guy around. He'll remind you he's not the right pick for a pickup basketball game and knew the run probably looked as awkward as it felt.

“I watched it in the locker room after the game. I’m not the most athletic person going around," he said. "I said to (kicker) James McCourt, I was like, ‘How bad was it?’ He was like, ‘It was pretty bad.’ I watched it back and honestly, we were talking about it, based on my athleticism it could have been a lot worse. I’ll take it.”

Practice makes perfect

In a video the Illinois football Twitter page posted after the game, Smith told his team that this win — the second in a row — came in practice. He said there was a "different vibe" around practice earlier in the week.

"We practiced well but that’s what you’re supposed to do," Smith said. "It’s the fifth game of the year. You’re supposed to get better and better. Of course, the challenge is to practice even better this coming week. We don’t have to get motivated for who’s coming into town. When you have an older group, they kind of know what’s at stake and they kind of know what it takes to play well on Saturday."