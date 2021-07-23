Illinois players, coach, athletic director remember former defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree

INDIANAPOLIS — Vederian Lowe flashed a wide smile while answering question after question at Big Ten football Media Days on Thursday.

Then, the Illinois senior left tackle was asked about his former teammate Bobby Roundtree, who died July 16 at 23 years old. For a brief moment, Lowe's smile went away, but then it quickly came back.

"Bobby was a 'life of the party' type of guy. Every time we would get together, go out or anything or at a party or anything, he was always the first guy on a table, trying to be the center of attention. He loved when the flashing camera phones were on him. He was always doing that," Lowe said, laughing. " ... I just remember one time (when we were freshmen), he just ran through the hallway butt naked, just running through the hallways of Bromley (Hall), and I'm just like, 'Yo, what is going on with this guy? This guy is crazy!' But he was always the life of the party and he always had great energy."

Roundtree was a rising star for the Illini before a swimming and boating accident in Tampa Bay, Fla. on May 18, 2019, changed his life forever. The former standout defensive lineman, who once seemed destined for the NFL, suffered a severe spinal cord injury and became an incomplete quadriplegic.

Roundtree couldn't walk after the accident and died just over two years later. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a moment to recognize Roundtree in his opening statement at the media days. Although he never had the chance to coach Roundtree, Bielema spoke highly of the impact he left on his peers.

"As soon as I took the job (in December) and until I received the news last week of his passing, I was just overly impressed with who he is and what he represented and the lives he touched in the short amount of time (he had)," Bielema said. " ... Obviously when he was a player, he was a great player. But also during his time of recovery and the way he fought and the way he battled up until his passing last week was truly special."

Illini athletic director Josh Whitman was visibly emotional as he reflected on his relationship with Roundtree.

"Obviously our hearts were broken last Friday. It was a hard day, and one that will continue (to be) a challenge for many of us personally," Whitman said, his voice shaking. "He's somebody that's meant a lot to this place, and I think he will continue to mean a lot to this place, even with his passing. It's incumbent on me and on our staff to find ways to celebrate him, to memorialize him not just in the short term but in the long term. Those conversations are started, and we're starting to figure out what the right way is to honor his memory and to make sure those people who never had the chance to be graced by Bobby's presence, still know who he was and why he was so important to Illinois athletics and Fighting Illini football."

Senior linebacker Owen Carney Jr. held back tears when discussing Roundtree. Over two seasons at Illinois in 2017 and 2018, Roundtree recorded 116 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His stellar play in 2018 resulted in him being named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.

However, it's the way Roundtree carried himself after his injury that was truly inspiring to Carney.

"Bobby's a fighter. That same mindset that he took as a football player, he took into his physical therapy and he grinded every day, and bit by bit he started to recover and regain some mobility," Carney said. "He just kept fighting until he couldn't fight no more."

Senior center Doug Kramer Jr. said he has countless positive memories of Roundtree and choosing one would be impossible. More than anything, Kramer will hold on to perhaps the main quality that made Roundtree so lovable.

"For me, the thing that I'll always remember is his smile," Kramer said. "I feel like he could lift up a room just by walking in. That was just the energy and the personality that he had."

