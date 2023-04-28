KANSAS CITY — Quan Martin became the second Illini to come off the board in the NFL Draft when he was selected 47th overall by the Washington Commanders in the second round on Friday.

Martin solidified his draft position with a second-team All-Big Ten campaign in his fifth season. He had 11 pass breakups, 3.0 sacks, three picks and two forced fumbles as a slot corner.

This is the third-straight year a defensive back has been drafted from Illinois, with Kerby Joseph selected in 2022 and Nat Hobbs in 2021. Devon Witherspoon was selected fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Martin was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and played at corner and started eight games as a freshman. He moved throughout the defensive backfield during his career, and once he found a home as a slot corner/nickel, he flourished, and solidified an NFL career.

Former Illinois safety Sydney Brown found his NFL home on Friday when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him 66th overall in the third round.

Brown was a first-team All-Big Ten safety and second-team All-American in his fifth season with the Illini. He had six interceptions, which was tied for the FBS lead in the regular season, with 59 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

After the selections of Brown and Martin, Illinois has had five defensive backs picked in the past three drafts.

Brown’s brother Chase, who played with him at Illinois, is likely to be selected Saturday.

Two more transfer

Illinois had a couple more entrants in the transfer portal with tight end Naiyvan Cargill and walk-on quarterback Jameson Shaheen.

Cargill was a three-star prospect from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida who didn’t play in any games in 2022. Sheehan was an all-state quarterback at Cary Grove High School in Cary Grove, Illinois.

Nose guard Raashaan Wilkins Jr. entered the portal on Thursday, and is one of four scholarship players to enter the portal. Wilkins started 10 games at Vanderbilt in 2021 before transferring to Illinois and playing in five games. Terah Edwards got first team reps at nose guard during most of spring practice and was one of a couple of players ahead of him at the position.

