There were supposed to be more moments to come.

Illinois was preparing to play in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 seed and at 21-10 was poised to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, looking to build on a special season.

After conferences and the NCAA abruptly canceled the postseason Thursday because of the coronavirus spread, teams such as Illinois had only memories to comfort themselves.

Illinois basketball compiled a “One Shining Moment” highlight reel. “A season full of shining moments,” the tweet read.

Here are the moments I’ll remember most.

1. ‘We don’t like each other’

The State Farm Center reverberated March 8 with hostility for Iowa and adoration for the Illini. The rivalry had heated back up after the first regular-season meeting ended with coaches and players barking at each other in the handshake line.

A double bye in the Big Ten Tournament was at stake, but this felt personal.

Illinois took control midway through the second half, pulling ahead by 17 points. Then Iowa started cutting away. With the lead down to two, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (17 points) hit a shot with 31 seconds left for a four-point lead. Finally, with Iowa again down two and inbounding the ball under its basket with 1.6 seconds left, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn blocked Luke Garza’s potential tying shot as time expired.

The arena erupted in celebration of the 78-76 victory. Dosunmu bluntly admitted after the game that the teams don’t care for each other — “simple as that.”

2. Ayo Dosunmu clutch in Ann Arbor

Ayo Dosunmu didn’t flinch as Michigan’s Zavier Simpson guarded him in the closing seconds of a tie game on Jan. 25. Dosunmu hit a jumper near the free-throw line with 0.5 seconds on the clock to secure a 64-62 victory.

It was one of several game-winners for Dosunmu, and this one gave the Illini their first win at Michigan since 2010 and put them in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

3. Historic win at Wisconsin

Wisconsin led by seven with less than five minutes remaining on Jan. 8 in Madison, Wis. Illinois showed its determination with a frantic comeback to win 71-70 — the program’s first victory at Wisconsin since 2010.

The victory also snapped a 15-game overall losing streak to the Badgers that dated to 2011.

Ayo Dosunmu scored five points, including a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, and assisted on three other 3-pointers during a game-changing 15-4 run.

4. Can Ayo Dosunmu make a comeback?

The way Ayo Dosunmu fell backward on his left leg at the end of a one-point loss to Michigan State on Feb. 11 had every Illini fan fearing the worst. He missed the next game against Rutgers as Illinois lost its fourth in a row.

Was the mojo gone?

Not quite.

Dosunmu returned to score 24 points, including a runner with 18 seconds left for a four-point lead, in a 62-56 road victory over No. 9 Penn State on Feb. 18. The win ended a six-game losing streak against the Nittany Lions.

It was the start of a four-game winning streak that regained momentum for the Illini.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

5. How far was that?

Illinois was tied with last-place Nebraska on Feb. 24 before Trent Frazier, scoreless to that point, hit two 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the first half.

The second one was unforgettable — a 75-footer at the halftime buzzer.

Frazier’s teammates said he makes such long-range shots at practice consistently. But it was still stunning to witness in the eventual 71-59 victory.

6. Alan Griffin goes off

“It feels like you’re not just throwing it up there, but every shot you throw up, it’s going in,” Alan Griffin said after a 74-66 victory at Northwestern on Feb. 27. “It’s a good feeling.”

Griffin scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-pointers, to propel Illinois to the victory. He received a standing ovation from a pro-Illini crowd in Evanston when he checked out in the second half.

7. A gentle giant

Kofi Cockburn produced double-doubles in his first two college games. The 7-foot freshman went on to collect 12 double-doubles, averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and was named Big Ten freshman of the year.

His performance at Purdue on Jan. 21 — 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks — especially stood out. He held his own against the Boilermakers’ length in a 79-62 victory, giving Illinois its first sweep of Purdue since 2008-09 and snapping the Boilermakers’ 15-game Big Ten home winning streak.

8. Sign of things to come

The Illini were coming off close, frustrating losses to Miami and Maryland when No. 5 Michigan came to the State Farm Center on Dec. 11. Against the Wolverines, they looked like a team with potential.

The 71-62 victory showed that Illinois could close out against a talented opponent and perhaps make waves in the Big Ten.

9. A bulldog guard

Ayo Dosunmu made another clutch shot to help beat Indiana 67-66 on March 1. But the lasting memory from that game was the ferocity with which Andres Feliz ripped the ball away from Rob Phinisee after the Hoosiers rebounded a missed free throw.

Feliz called a timeout with 13 seconds left, and Dosunmu made two free throws to put Illinois ahead by four. It typified the dogged play all season by the senior Feliz, the team’s No. 2 rebounder (5.0 per game) despite being only 6-2.

10. Back to the drawing board.

Credit Illinois coach Brad Underwood for being open-minded enough to adjust his game plan.

Underwood and his staff spent the offeseason analyzing how they could make the most of their personnel and why the Illini didn’t capitalize more off turnovers and an up-tempo offense last season.

His willingness to rethink his methods was a major factor in Illinois’ turnaround.

PHOTOS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0