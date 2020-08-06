Illinois State, Illinois reschedule football meeting for 2028.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The football game between Illinois State and Illinois scheduled for Sept. 4 in Champaign was earlier announced as canceled when the Big Ten Conference opted for a conference-only schedule for the coming season.

It turns out, the game was merely postponed. For eight years.

The Illini and Redbirds announced Thursday the schools would meet on Sept. 2, 2028 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

ISU would have received $450,000 for providing the opposition for the Illini this season. There was no immediate word if that payout would be adjusted up or down.

