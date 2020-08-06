You are the owner of this article.
Illinois State, Illinois reschedule football meeting for 2028.
Illinois State, Illinois reschedule football meeting for 2028.

041419-blm-spt-4isufoot

Illinois State head football coach Brock Spack watches the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hancock Stadium.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

The football game between Illinois State and Illinois scheduled for Sept. 4 in Champaign was earlier announced as canceled when the Big Ten Conference opted for a conference-only schedule for the coming season.

It turns out, the game was merely postponed. For eight years.

The Illini and Redbirds announced Thursday the schools would meet on Sept. 2, 2028 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

ISU would have received $450,000 for providing the opposition for the Illini this season. There was no immediate word if that payout would be adjusted up or down.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

