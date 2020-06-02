Lovie Smith, Brad Underwood and Josh Whitman take voluntary 10% temporary pay cuts at Illinois, with the savings going to a COVID-19 student fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, football coach Lovie Smith and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood volunteered to take temporary pay cuts to help the university cope with the financial fallout from the coronavirus, according to a news release Tuesday from Chancellor Robert Jones.

Whitman, Smith and Underwood agreed to the same 10% cut for six months that Jones and Illinois’ five vice chancellors also volunteered to take.

Smith’s pay cut would be $200,000, Underwood’s $170,000 and Whitman’s $38,750.

The reductions will be distributed to the university’s COVID-19 emergency student assistance fund, according to Jones, who said in a statement he was “very proud” of the three men who “stepped forward” to take the pay reductions.

The university system faces a loss of more than $81 million in revenue according to projections into July, and Jones said he expects that figure to grow through the summer and fall.

“In particular, we must anticipate and plan for potential tuition losses due to pandemic-imposed restrictions on residential programs, ability of international students to travel and attendance decisions by our returning students,” Jones said.