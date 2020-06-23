Mark Tupper's top five games: No. 5, Illinois stuns Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 1995

On the trip to Durham, N.C., in December of 1995, there’s no way around the inevitable thought that follows like a cloud along the way.
The high, high probability is that the Illini basketball team will lose.
That’s not so much a statement about the 1995-96 Illini. It’s the truth about just about any team that ventures into Cameron Indoor Stadium. When Illinois arrived for this particular game, Duke had defeated 95 consecutive non-conference opponents on its home floor.
But every so often the unexpected happens and so it did on Dec. 2, 1995.
Cameron Indoor was deafening loud as always. The place is intimidating. But in what would turn out to be his final team, coach Lou Henson got the better of Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Illinois played far from a perfect game. From the free throw line, the Illini made just 10 of 25. Ninety-nine times out of 100 that alone would doom a team playing at Duke.
But Illinois had balance and grit on this day. And with Kiwane Garris scoring 18 points, the Illini brushed aside the Duke home court magic, winning 75-65.
Bryant Notree added 14 points. Do did Richard Keene, who made 3 of his 4 3-pointers. Jerry Gee added 13 points and 12 rebounds. And Jerry Hester added nine points and eight rebounds.
It was more than enough to offset a 27-point performance by Duke’s Jeff Capel and 14 from current Northwestern head coach Chris Collins.
In the post-game interview session, Krzyzewski bristled when someone noted that Duke had been very proud of its 95-game non-conference winning streak.
“We don’t make a big deal out of that,” he huffed to the late, great Peoria sportswriter Gary Childs. Then Childs produced a copy of Duke’s media guide which had a full page devoted to the special accomplishment of having won 95 straight non-conference games on its home floor.
Oh, well.
Coach K might not have thought it was a big deal. But Henson and his crew sure did and Illini players who were there remember it vividly to this day.
“Ah, yes,” Jerry Hester said not long when asked to recall it. “I’ll never forget that one.”
Unfortunately, the rest of the season did not play out so well for Illinois.
After starting 9-0 and rising to No. 12 in the national rankings, the Illini ended up finishing 18-13 but just 7-11 in the Big Ten. Consecutive losses to Michigan State and Minnesota ended the regular season and a home court loss to Alabama in the NIT ended the year and Henson’s 21-season tenure as head coach.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com
