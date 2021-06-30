Mississippi wide receiver Ashton Hollins becomes Illinois' 11th commit for Class of 2022

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Ashton Hollins to make up his mind.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound wide receiver, who is preparing for his senior year at George County High School in Mississippi, received his first Division I scholarship offer from Illinois during an official visit Sunday.

On Wednesday, he verbally committed to the Illini via social media.

Hollins is Illinois' 11th recruit and its third wide receiver in the Class of 2022. He joins fellow wide receivers Eian Pugh and Hank Beatty, who are both in-state prospects and rated as three-star athletes by 247Sports.

Hollins was heavily recruited by Illini wide receivers coach George McDonald, who was hired in January to join first-year head coach Bret Bielema. McDonald was a wide receiver at Illinois in the '90s.

According to Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner, Bielema and Co. made a strong impression on Hollins and his family.

"They really showed me a good time when I went for an official visit and showed my family a good time," Hollins told Illini Inquirer. "One thing I really liked with Coach B is that my grandparents told them it was their anniversary and the first time he heard that, he didn't say nothing else about it, and he surprised them with an anniversary cake on our last day (at Illinois). That was cool."

