Illinois had a couple more entrants in the transfer portal on Friday with tight end Naiyvan Cargill and walk-on quarterback Jameson Shaheen.
Cargill was a three-star prospect from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida who didn’t play in any games in 2022. Sheehan was an all-state quarterback at Cary Grove High School in Cary Grove, Illinois.
Nose guard Raashaan Wilkins Jr. entered the portal on Thursday, and is one of four scholarship players to enter the portal. Wilkins started 10 games at Vanderbilt in 2021 before transferring to Illinois and playing in five games. Terah Edwards got first team reps at nose guard during most of spring practice and was one of a couple of players ahead of him at the position.
