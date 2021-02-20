No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota 94-63 for 7th win in row as Dosunmu gets another triple-double

"Just have a sense of pride. We can't let guys come in like today and just do what they want to do," backup forward Eric Curry said.

Whether a thunderous one-handed dunk by the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn or a slick lob pass from Dosunmu to Giorgi Bezhanishvili for a slam, the Illini had a lot to smile about.

"It was special," Frazier said, "just hearing the energy from the bench."

Dosunmu added yet more fuel for his national player of the year candidacy.

"I have no idea who in the hell anybody thinks is any better than him right now," Underwood said.

AILING GOPHERS

The best-shooting team in the Big Ten used a 27-6 run over a six-minute stretch bridging halftime to dominate Minnesota for the second time this season — after a 92-65 victory on Dec. 15.

The Gophers couldn't have looked more deflated or flustered. When Carr wasn't ready for a pass along the perimeter by Tre' Williams in the closing seconds, Frazier intercepted it and flung a half-court shot that swished at the buzzer for a 48-33 lead.

On the first play of the second half, Cockburn rebounded a missed 3-pointer in front of fellow 7-footer Liam Robbins and dunked it with no resistance.