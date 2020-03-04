No. 23 Illini in charge of Big Ten destiny heading to No. 19 Ohio State

Ohio State's four-game losing streak wasn't exactly out of the blue in the Big Ten. Illinois won seven in a row, lost four straight and has since won four in a row to put itself within two games of a share of the conference title.

“That’s why we came here," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s the best conference in the country. Every team has had its lapse, every team has played great. For the most part, every player has had a lapse that’s an elite player.

"That’s what this league does to you. To survive that and be in the last week and be relevant and be in the conversation for a league title, that’s what we came here to do. It doesn’t make it any easier, but it’s right in front of us and we’re aware of that."

Dosunmu said he's in the same mode he was in as a senior at Chicago Morgan Park, where he had to win seven straight games to capture a Class 3A state championship. This isn't quite win or go home, but a conference championship has been the goal for months.

“It’s great because the conference is so good, so many great teams," Dosunmu said. "Day in and day out, it’s such a tough grind and tough battle, so to be in this position 18 games in, it’s a blessing. So many teams wish they could be in this position because the league is so great."

Said Feliz: "That’s what every team wants to fight for. Us being in a good position right now, being in the best conference in the nation right now is great for us."

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more college sports coverage like this? Our college sports email is for you! Delivered weekly, it is full of college sports content just like this article! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.