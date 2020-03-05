No. 19 Ohio State breaks away from No. 23 Illinois in the second half

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s hard to argue with the shots we got," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, referencing uncontested shots in the second half. "We probably could have got a couple little post-ups for Kofi and Giorgi. Again, it was out of rhythm for them because of foul trouble. We just didn’t make shots besides Ayo going 9 of 14. We’ve got to have some other guys step up."

More than anything, though, Ohio State dominated on the glass in the second half with 24 rebounds and 10 coming on offense. Illinois, meanwhile, had just 14 rebounds in that span.

Ohio State missed 18 second-half shots, but got more than half of them back on rebounds. Cockburn, the team's leading rebounder, had three boards and Bezhanishvili had none.

“The ball didn’t go in and we gave up 16 (total) offensive rebounds," Underwood said. "That was the game. Plain and simple. They got almost half their misses back. That hasn’t happened to us all year. That's very, very out of character."

Illinois led 49-42 with 12 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game before Ohio State opened a 16-2 run sparked by Wesson and Liddell, whom Illinois recruited heavily out of Belleville West (Illinois) High School.