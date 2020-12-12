Northwestern piles up rushing yards in victory over Illinois

EVANSTON — Northwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.

It didn't take them long to get back on top. Now that they're finished with the regular season, they can turn their attention toward No. 3 Ohio State and the conference championship game.

Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Buckeyes by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.

Northwestern rushed for 411 yards while outgaining Illinois 493-262. The Wildcats ran for a school-record 478 against Boston College in 1961.

Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way, leading the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1, No. 14 CFP) to an easy victory over the Illini (2-5, 2-5).

"It's been a great season for us," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We obviously stubbed our toe one time. But the rest of the year, those guys have been resilient. They've been through a ton."

The Wildcats' focus now shifts toward Ohio State. The schools will meet in the title game for the second time in three years.