KANSAS CITY — Quan Martin became the second Illini to come off the board in the NFL Draft when he was selected 47th overall by the Washington Commanders in the second round on Friday.

Martin solidified his draft position with a second-team All-Big Ten campaign in his fifth season. He had 11 pass breakups, 3.0 sacks, three picks and two forced fumbles as a slot corner.

This is the third-straight year a defensive back has been drafted from Illinois, with Kerby Joseph selected in 2022 and Nat Hobbs in 2021. Devon Witherspoon was selected fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Martin was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and played at corner and started eight games as a freshman. He moved throughout the defensive backfield during his career, and once he found a home as a slot corner/nickel, he flourished, and solidified an NFL career.

PHOTOS: Illinois football beats Nebraska on the road 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm12.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm06.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em07.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em09.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em20.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em14.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em13.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em12.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-em21.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-kc0027.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-kc0024.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-kc0025.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar34.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm30.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm27.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm28.jpg 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-pic-cm29.jpg Illinois vs. Nebraska, 10.29 Illinois vs. Nebraska, 10.29 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar23.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar25.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar29.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar30.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar31.JPG 103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-kc0015.JPG