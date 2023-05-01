CHAMPAIGN — Four Illinois players heard their names called during the NFL Draft over the weekend, the most for the program since 2013, but those weren’t the only ones who got NFL contracts.

A couple of the standouts from last season’s 8-5 team got deals as undrafted free agents, including offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.

Palczewski is the program record holder in starts and had a second-team All American and first-team All-Big Ten season in 2022. That set him up for an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos that was agreed to after the draft concluded Saturday.

"We pulled up here and it was like, 'Wow like we've been here for six years,'" Palczewski said. "But like I mean it's just a change and we're excited for the next aspect of this, but I'm definitely grateful for all that I've been here. This will always be home."

Alex Pihlstrom, Palczewski’s roommate and fellow offensive lineman, signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints to complete his transition from walk-on tight end to second-team All-Big Ten and now NFL center.

"I put a lot of pressure on Pihl, admittedly so," offensive line coach Bart Miller said. "I was very hard on him because I saw what he could be and then you saw flashes of it. And then there were times you have to remember it's his first six months playing the position coming off of a guy like Doug Kramer.”

“So it was really a situation where I went from a guy that had all the experience I was talking about could speak the language to a guy that was really learning, you know, in its infancy that position. And all he did was become a second team All-Big Ten player."

Tommy DeVito had one of the most efficient seasons as a passer in program history after transferring from Syracuse, and parlayed that into a UDFA deal with the New York Giants who play in his home state New Jersey.

DeVito earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors after leaving Syracuse, where he lost the starting job. In Champaign he helped an offense improve under a new coordinator by resuscitating its passing attack.

“Even Tommy and I have had that conversation. Like, ‘Hey, our parents did a nice job of arranging the marriage.’ That’s what it came down to,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said in November. “What’s that show? ‘Love at First Sight?' That’s kind of how we went. We just kind of showed up at the altar together and there we were.”

Kendall Smith thought he might find a new home before last spring when he entered the transfer portal; instead he withdrew from the portal and won the starting free safety position at Illinois last season in his sixth year.

He was second in the Big Ten in picks (five) to teammate Sydney Brown, and earned a deal with the Washington Commanders. He’ll join teammate and second round pick Quan Martin in camp with the Commanders.

"I was sitting up there watching the pro day from last year and I was like, 'You know, I got one year to make it happen,'" Smith said after his pro day in March. "Here we are a year later, I just had my pro day and I did really well, so I'm happy about that."

Calvin Avery joined Smith as a first-time starter on the defense last season, winning the nose tackle job after a slower start to his career as a four-star recruit. He worked with strength coach Tank Wright and position coach Terrance Jamison and put together a breakout year in 2023.

He started 12 games and played a crucial role to open up space on the defensive line for stars Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton. Avery agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Isaac Darkangelo led the Illini, and the nation’s leading scoring defense, in tackles in his third season after transferring from Division II Northern Michigan. Darkangelo agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions after having 71 tackles, 7½ for loss.

"I think about him I think his best football is in front of them," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "You know as a player I think the first game we started him against Michigan he became our leading tackler in that game. He was very impactful also on the special teams. He's a what we call a four core guys, so he started on every special teams unit, and when you have value like that the NFL really appreciate that."

Tight end Luke Ford agreed to a rookie minicamp tryout deal with the New York Jets. He had 27 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 32 career games with the Illini.

Illini in the draft

Following Devon Witherspoon's pick in the first round, Martin was the second Illini to come off the board in the NFL Draft when he was selected 47th overall by the Washington Commanders in the second round on Friday.

Martin solidified his draft position with a second-team All-Big Ten campaign in his fifth season. He had 11 pass breakups, 3.0 sacks, three picks and two forced fumbles as a slot corner.

Martin was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and played at corner and started eight games as a freshman. He moved throughout the defensive backfield during his career, and once he found a home as a slot corner/nickel, he flourished, and solidified an NFL career.

Former Illinois safety Sydney Brown found his NFL home on Friday when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him 66th overall in the third round.

Brown was a first-team All-Big Ten safety and second-team All-American in his fifth season with the Illini. He had six interceptions, which was tied for the FBS lead in the regular season, with 59 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

After a breakout season that earned honors as a Doak Walker Award finalist and a second-team All-American, Chase Brown — Sydney's brother — was drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 163rd overall pick.

"I think just consistency," Lunney said about what Brown brings to the league. "Obviously, take away all the things that are obvious, the measurables, the run, jump, cut, catch all that stuff. That's kind of a prerequisite to be mentioned in the draft, but just, he's so consistent and I think that's what makes him great. Again, I think he can play on all downs. And he can protect, he can run and he can catch."

Illinois had four players drafted in the same class for the first time since 2013, when Hugh Thornton, Akeem Spence, Terry Hawthorne and Michael Buchannan were selected.

