Staying home: Chicago Bulls select former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu 38th overall in 2021 NBA Draft

Ayo Dosunmu is staying home. The former Illinois star was selected 38th overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night by the Chicago Bulls, officially beginning his professional career. Dosunmu, a Chicago native, held a draft party in his hometown to celebrate his latest milestone.

The 6-foot-5 guard is the first Illini player to be chosen in the NBA Draft since 7-foot center Meyers Leonard was picked 11th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012. Dosunmu is also the first Illinois guard to be selected since Dee Brown and Deron Williams were chosen by the Utah Jazz with the No. 46 pick in 2006 and No. 3 pick in 2005, respectively.

Like Brown and Williams, Dosunmu is considered to be one of the greatest players in Illini history. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018-19, named First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and the media in 2019-20 and capped of his college career with a trifecta of Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, USA Today National Player of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors in 2020-21.

Last season, Dosunmu led Illinois back to national prominence. The Illini won their first Big Ten Tournament championship since the days of Brown and Williams in 2005, clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and set a single-season record with six victories against top-10 opponents.

Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds, becoming the first NCAA player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists over the last 11 seasons.

He joined former Michigan State standout and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson as the only Big Ten players to record multiple triple-doubles in conference play. Dosunmu had 21 points and career highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a home win against Wisconsin on Feb. 6, and followed that up with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a victory at Minnesota on Feb. 20.

"Ayo is a guy that we use on so many fronts as an example, as a guy who did it the right way, as a guy who developed and worked and continued to grow, as a guy who took pride in winning and wasn't afraid to take a chance and come to a program that was struggling at the time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday, one day before joining Dosunmu at his draft party in Chicago. " ... Again, it's something we'll talk about, and his jersey is gonna hang in the rafters, so nobody is going to forget him. ...

"A lot of people succeed in a lot of different levels, but he's gonna succeed in basketball and that's what paid for his education and it's given him the opportunity (to reach the NBA)."

