Super senior trio to represent Illinois at Big Ten Football Media Days

As college football season creeps closer, conferences around the country have started their annual media days. The Big Ten will host its 14 member schools Thursday and Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for its yearly event, which is usually held in Chicago. Last year's media days were virtual due to COVID-19.

Illinois will participate Thursday, and the program will be represented by first-year coach Bret Bielema, and super senior trio Owen Carney Jr., Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe.

Carney, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound outside linebacker, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team last season by the coaches and the media. He has appeared in 43 games at Illinois, totaling 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Carney recorded a career-high three sacks in a loss at Purdue last season, which is tied for the seventh-most in a single game in program history.

Kramer, a 6-2, 300-pound center, and Lowe, a 6-6, 320-pound left tackle, will anchor the team's offensive line this season.

Kramer is a four-year starter and has played in 37 games for the Illini. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media last year, and he is rated as the No. 7 center prospect heading into next year's NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Lowe, a three-year starter, was also a Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media last season. He has started in 34 consecutive games and 40 games overall, which is tied for the most career starts among current Illinois players. Right tackle and fellow super senior Alex Palczewski is even with Lowe, and both players are eight starts away from tying the program record.

Illinois opens its season Aug. 28 at home against Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on FOX.

