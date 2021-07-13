Virginia guard Jayden Epps becomes Illinois basketball's third commit in Class of 2022

While Illinois awaits the decision of standout center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the NCAA transfer portal and will either return to the Illini or continue his college career elsewhere Friday, another player has already decided he's all in.

Jayden Epps, a 6-foot-2 guard who has starred at King's Fork High School in Virginia, verbally committed to Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Tuesday. Epps, who decommitted from Providence in May, recently cut his list of suitors down to four — Illinois, Kansas, NC State and UConn — before ultimately choosing the Illini.

The Class of 2022 standout announced his decision in a video shared via Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "100% committed."

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Epps is a four-star prospect, the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia and the No. 63 overall prospect nationally for the Class of 2022.

Epps is Illinois' third recruit in the Class of 2022. He joins fellow four-star guard Sencire Harris — who plays at NBA superstar LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, in Ohio — and three-star Tennessee guard Reggie Bass. Harris and Bass are ranked as the No. 100 and No. 190 overall prospects in the country, respectively, by 247Sports composite rankings.

Illinois assistant Chester Frazier, who was hired in May, spearheaded the recruitment of Epps and Harris.

Illini inquirer's Derek Piper described Epps as, "a dangerous outside shooter with quick burst off the dribble and the ability to set up others when the defense breaks down."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0