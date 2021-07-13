Virginia guard Jayden Epps becomes Illinois basketball's third commit in Class of 2022

Jayden Epps, a 6-foot-2 guard who has starred at King's Fork High School in Virginia, verbally committed to Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Tuesday. Epps, who decommitted from Providence in May, recently cut his list of suitors down to four — Illinois, Kansas, NC State and UConn — before ultimately choosing the Illini.
The Class of 2022 standout announced his decision in a video shared via Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "100% committed."
Epps is Illinois' third recruit in the Class of 2022. He joins fellow four-star guard Sencire Harris — who plays at NBA superstar LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, in Ohio — and three-star Tennessee guard Reggie Bass. Harris and Bass are ranked as the No. 100 and No. 190 overall prospects in the country, respectively, by 247Sports composite rankings.
Illinois assistant Chester Frazier, who was hired in May, spearheaded the recruitment of Epps and Harris.
Illini inquirer's Derek Piper described Epps as, "a dangerous outside shooter with quick burst off the dribble and the ability to set up others when the defense breaks down."