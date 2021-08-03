Watch now: Camp notes: Star linebacker Jake Hansen back in the fold at Illinois

Jake Hansen was set on beginning his professional career. He made that clear with first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema when he initially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in December 2020.

But, a lot has changed since then.

After testing the NFL waters, Hansen announced in March that he'd rejoin the Illini for one last ride. The sixth-year senior, who is one of the most accomplished linebackers in Illinois history, did not participate in spring ball, so Monday was his first opportunity to compete again in a team setting.

"It means a lot," Hansen said of his return. "It took a lot for me to want to come back, so I'm putting everything into it. It's something that I can't wait for, just fall camp I love it. (It's) report day, baby, it's awesome."

Hansen has recorded 10 forced fumbles in his college career, tied for the third-most in program history. Bielema believes the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker is poised for another strong season, as well as fellow super senior Tony Adams.

Adams, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back, is arguably the Illini's best secondary defender. He's notched five interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his college career, but Bielema thinks he's even more valuable than what a stat sheet might suggest.

"I think since we got here to where we are now as coaches, if we needed something to be said or something to be relayed or actually something to be carried across into the locker room, he was as good as anybody at doing that," Bielema said. "So (it's a) huge step forward, we know he's a good player already, but we want to take his play to another level."

In 2017, Adams became the first true freshman to start at cornerback for the Illini in a season opener since former star and eventual NFL Pro-Bowler Vontae Davis did so in 2006. Adams plans on using the knowledge he's gained "as an old head" to educate his more inexperienced peers.

"I've matured a lot. I understand what's asked of me," Adams said. "I've played my role and just being a better teammate, that's the biggest thing. Just understanding it's people younger than me and I can give them some of my wisdom so they don't have to go through some of the same trials and tribulations that I went through."

More position changes

Illinois has a couple more players, Verdis Brown and Shammond Cooper, going through position changes.

Brown, a 6-4, 330-pound sophomore who started all eight games last season at right guard, took reps with the defensive line Monday. Meanwhile, Cooper, a 6-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman, has switched from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

"I just went to (Brown) about two weeks before summer camp was done and said, 'Hey, this is kind of what I'm thinking. What do you think?' and obviously when I ask guys to change positions, I always put it in their terms and in their decision," Bielema said. "He quickly gravitated towards it, and I thought actually (Monday) went pretty good."

Bielema spoke highly of how Cooper has adapted, too, although his transition isn't as drastic. Cooper has notched eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss so far in his college career.

"Shammond, I was just kind of watching, the limited amount of times I could view him during the summer and talking to (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) about where his strength numbers were. We were kind of thin at the outside linebackers spot, let's see where you can go," Bielema said. "We again presented it to Shammond, he went back during discretionary week and came back and said, 'Coach I want to try it.' I didn't get to watch him as much (Monday) as I wanted, but I think the results were positive."

Inactive

Wide receiver Casey Washington was present Monday for the start of fall camp, but he was not an active participant. Bielema said the 6-2, 190-pound sophomore, who transferred from Illinois to Wake Forest and then back to Illinois this offseason, is still "in a procedure to return to play."

Washington recently received a waiver from the NCAA that made him eligible for this season, and Bielema expects him to make his camp debut Thursday or Friday.

Coran Taylor was also inactive Monday, but for a very different reason. The 6-2, 200-pound sophomore, who switched from quarterback to defensive back this summer, arrived late for the start of camp.

"CT is a little limited with some (injury to a) lower body extremity. We were supposed to be in the building at 6:30 (a.m.) He showed up at 7:05, so he then removed himself of the chance to get out here on the field and improve," Bielema said. " ... The easy thing is, a lot of times when you're dealing with players, is to remove them from the thing they love, which is football and that makes them a little bit more aware, so I don't think we'll have any more problems."

