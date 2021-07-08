Watch now: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili work out for NBA teams

Former Illinois men's basketball star Ayo Dosunmu is on track to become the first Illini player to be selected in the NBA Draft since former big man Meyers Leonard was chosen 11th overall in 2012. The 6-foot-5 guard is projected as a late first-round pick by CBS Sports and The Ringer, and he looked to raise his draft stock even more in a workout for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Dosunmu, who also participated in the NBA Draft Combine, was one of six players who the Pacers hosted. He sat down for an interview with team afterward that was shared via Twitter. The Chicago native declared for the NBA Draft last year, too, but discussed how returning for one more college season benefited his development.

"I took constructive criticism (last year) and it helped me become a better player and a better person," Dosunmu said. "Being able to find out what I'm not good at, at the time, and to go into the lab and continue to get better, I definitely applaud myself for that and the people around me for helping me make the best decision."

Dosunmu's junior season in 2020-21 was one to remember. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game en route to USA Today National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors. Dosumnu joined former Michigan State star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history to record multiple triple-doubles in league play.

Aside from his individual accolades, Dosunmu's strong performance elevated the entire team and helped the Illini win their first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 and clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He hopes to have the same positive impact when he joins the NBA ranks.

"I still have more potential to tap into," Dosunmu said. "I'm 6-5, I can play make, I can guard multiple positions, you know in the NBA right now it's really starting to become position-less basketball. ... The NBA is a lot of isolation and pick and roll, a lot of late shot clock situations and I thrive in those situations. So just being able to beat my man off the dribble, make plays and just go out there and play make — that's my pitch to an NBA team."

Draft night is set for July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As that life-changing day creeps closer, Dosunmu said he's just trying to keep a business-as-usual mindset.

"I try not to get too excited. I try to stay level-headed and stay focused, but I'm out here having fun," Dosunmu said. " ... I think probably two, three days before the draft, I'mma really feel it. But right now I'm more into (it being like) a job interview. I'm looking for a job, looking for a place where I can go and try to get better."

'High Energy'

Dosunmu's former teammate, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, has also worked out for NBA teams this week. The 6-9, left-handed forward, who was a fan favorite in Champaign, was one of five players who worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Adam Miller, who transferred from Illinois to LSU this offseason, spoke highly of his former teammate via Twitter.

"Two things (for sure) and for certain," Miller tweeted. "Hardworking & High Energy everyday that's (Giorgi)!"

In three seasons at Illinois, Bezhanishvili averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 50.7% from the field, 63.6% at the free throw line and 26.4% from behind the arc.

Bezhanishvilli, who CBS Sports does not expect to be drafted, shared via his Instagram story Thursday that he was at the Milwaukee Bucks' practice facility, presumably for another workout.

The Bucks were slated to face the Phoenix Suns and assistant coach Brian Randle, who played for the Illini from 2003-2008, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Summer League

Malcolm Hill is headed back to the NBA Summer League for the third time in his career.

The former Illinois standout played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Orlando Summer League in 2017, with the Utah Jazz in both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues in 2018 and has returned for another stint in Las Vegas this summer with he New Orleans Pelicans.

Sportando's Emiliano Carchia reported Hill's latest move via Twitter on July 2.

Hill, who is the Illini men's basketball program's third all-time leading scorer with 1,846 points, has played overseas since graduating in 2017. He spent the 2020-21 season with Hapoel Jerusalem, which competes in three leagues. Hill averaged 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 12 games in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, 19.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games in the Balkan International Basketball League, and 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in five games in the Basketball Champions League.

