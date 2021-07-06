Watch now: Former Illini Brian Randle set to make NBA Finals debut with Phoenix Suns

Basketball has allowed Brian Randle to compete on some pretty big stages over the years.

None will be bigger than the NBA Finals.

Randle, a former Illinois men's basketball player, is now an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, who will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals beginning Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Suns are seeking their first NBA title in franchise history, while the Bucks are eyeing their second NBA championship and first since 1971.

Randle is in his first season as an NBA assistant coach, following two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an assistant video editor in 2018-19 and a player development coach in 2019-20.

Although Randle does not appear to be active on social media, his wife, Anastasia, shared a congratulatory photo of him via Instagram after Phoenix advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

The photo shows Randle seated on a plane with the Western Conference Finals trophy in his lap as he holds up an NBA Finals hat in his left hand.

"Western Conference Champions," Anastasia wrote in the caption. "His work ethic and humility never cease to amaze me. We goin to the NBA FINALS!!!!!"

The work ethic Anastasia is referring to has been evident ever since her husband, a Peoria native, starred at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Randle dominated as a senior, averaging 22.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 3.1 assists per game en route to a fourth-place finish in the 2003 Illinois Mr. Basketball voting.

The 6-foot-8 forward continued his career at Illinois from 2003-08, highlighted by the Illini's 2005 NCAA Tournament runner-up finish. Randle used a medical redshirt that season due to a broken left (shooting) hand but still had a productive career in Champaign. He started in 96 of the 121 games he appeared in, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Randle played overseas for 10 years before retiring and transitioning into coaching. He won the Israeli Basketball Premier League championship with Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2010 and was named the Most Valuable Player. He followed that up with back-to-back Israeli Basketball State Cup titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2015 and 2016. Randle was also selected as the Israeli League Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, 2014 and 2015.

In a press release from September 2020, when Randle officially joined the Suns staff, he said he was excited to work under head coach Monty Williams and to begin a new stage of his career.

"My basketball journey has been beyond what I could have imagined,” Randle said at the time. “For this and everything, I give God all the glory.”

Phoenix defeated four-time NBA champion LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angles Lakers, 2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets and the Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers on its way to the NBA Finals.

Now Randle and the Suns, headlined by star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, are four wins away from closing out their dream season.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0