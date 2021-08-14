Watch now: Former prep basketball star turned lineman Keith Randolph Jr. continues growth at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Keith Randolph, a former prep basketball star at Belleville West and now a defensive lineman at Illinois, isn't bashful about what he believes his athletic career would look like had he stuck to the hardwood.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman, who wasn't quite as heavy a few years ago, played alongside, EJ Liddell, now starring at Ohio State, in high school. Together they won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

"If I wouldn't have started playing football, I probably would have been at Duke somewhere playing basketball," Randolph said, jokingly. "I love football. It's grown on me so much, but don't forget I still love basketball."

When asked if he's the best basketball player on the Illini football team, Randolph took it a step further.

"Probably the best basketball player (among football players) in the Big Ten," Randolph said, laughing.

Regardless of his basketball skills, though, Randolph continues to progress as a full-time football player. He's gained about 50 pounds since he first arrived on campus in 2019 and appeared in nine of a possible 21 games over the last two seasons.

Randolph recorded eight tackles and one pass breakup in five games last year, and he believes he's become a much smarter player throughout the early stages of his college career.

"At Belleville West, it was 'Go left, go right' and that's about it," Randolph said. "But with me and my God-given ability in high school, I was able to just adjust and make plays. But now (I'm) learning where the field is, where the boundary is, stuff like that. My football IQ has gotten a lot higher being here."

Randolph could be in line for more playing time this season since super seniors Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney Jr. have switched from defensive ends to outside linebackers in first-year coach Illinois Bret Bielema's new defensive scheme.

So far, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said he is pleased with Randolph's development.

"(He's) just being more consistent," Jamison said. "I think in the spring it was new for him, and we threw a lot at him, but I think this fall camp he's been more consistent in terms of his growth and handling the playbook and what we've installed."

Hungry for more

Julian Pearl was thrust into the spotlight last year after right tackle Alex Palczewski tore his right ACL, sidelining him for the final four games of the season.

Pearl, a 6-6, 310-pound Danville native, started in Palczewski's place for three of those contests, and after gaining invaluable experience going toe-to-toe with conference opponents, he's hungry for more.

"Once you go against other Big Ten players and execute blocks correctly, it’s a great confidence boost," Pearl said. "It allows you to really see yourself visualizing success, and I think that’s really helped me.”

This year, Pearl, a sophomore, will most likely move back to a second-string role with the return of Palczewski, left tackle Vederian Lowe and center Doug Kramer, who are all super seniors.

Senior Blake Jeresaty, who transferred from Wofford to Illinois in April 2020, has also returned after missing all of last season due to shoulder surgery. Super senior Jack Badovinac is another notable addition, transferring from Colgate to Illinois in April of this year. Jeresaty and Badovinac are eyeing starting jobs at left and right guard, respectively, and each player earned FCS first-team Associated Press All-American and All-Patriot League first team honors, respectively, at their previous schools.

Despite the talented athletes in front of him, Pearl said he will remain ready and seize the moment whenever his number is called.

"As far as me being able to get on the field (again), I just gotta keep working." Pearl said. "Put my head down because I've came a long way and still have so far to go. I still have goals that I have not reached, and that's gonna keep me working. As far as what I have to prove? I just gotta prove all the people that have supported me right. I got people back home counting on me, and I just don't want to let them down."

Backup quarterback

Sixth-year senior Brandon Peters will most likely be Illinois' starting quarterback in its season opener at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28.

Although that hasn't been officially announced, Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen have both said Peters is taking reps with the first string in fall camp and has separated himself as one of the leaders of the team.

However, each coach has also spoken highly of Artur Sitkowski, who transferred from Rutgers to Illinois in April. Sitkowski started two games last year for the Knights and could slot in as the Illini's backup quarterback this season.

"You can tell Art's been around a lot of college football," Petersen said. "You can tell he's played college football games in the Big Ten. He gets it. He's still kind of picking up on some things in our offense, but he's worked real hard in the offseason, and he's progressing just like the rest of the quarterbacks."

Sitkowski played in 18 games across three seasons at Rutgers. He completed 230 of 422 passes for 2,031 yards with eight touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

