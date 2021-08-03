Watch now: Former SEC players settling in under first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema

CHAMPAIGN — Prather Hudson had never experienced a Midwest winter.

"My first weekend (in Illinois) it was (11 degrees below zero). It wasn't really a warm welcome I would say, very, very cold," Hudson said, laughing. "So I was definitely not used to that. I had never been in anything below 35, maybe, so that was a huge adjustment for me."

Hudson, a Georgia native who walked on with the Bulldogs and eventually earned a scholarship, transferred to Illinois in January. Prior to joining the Illini, he had "never been past Nashville," but first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema convinced him that Champaign would be the best place for the next chapter of his career.

After the Illini's second day of fall camp Tuesday, Hudson said he believes the team is having its share of "growing pains." But for the most part, he's settling in under Bielema and the rest of his staff.

"Our mantra is just, 'Keep stacking days.' Just keep improving from yesterday. I watched the tape, I've improved, improved, improved," Hudson said. "I feel like I've made strides (with my) strength, speed with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) over the summer. I feel like I've been able to get higher football IQ in football situations, so (I'm) really proud of where I'm at."

Hudson appeared in 53 games at Georgia — highlighted by a national championship loss to Alabama in 2017 — and played on offense, defense and special teams.

The 5-11, 200-pound senior shined on special teams with the Bulldogs and said he's willing to do whatever is asked of him with the Illini. Hudson is currently listed as a defensive back on Illinois' roster and while he adjusts to the team's schemes, he's also worked tirelessly to develop a tight bond with his new peers.

"I know I'm a new guy, but I continue to build upon that and build the trust of all my teammates," Hudson said. "Whatever they need, they can lean on me because I've seen it all. I've been every which way in the country, every which position. I've played running back, offense, defense, special teams, so I feel like I've had a lot of experience there, but I'm very comfortable in that leadership role."

First-year Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters spoke glowingly about Hudson's steadfastness and character.

"Consistency, he works his butt off every day, no matter what the scenario is. It's just who he is," Walters said. "So that leadership, that example that he's set and the standard that he's set, especially for our (defensive) secondary, has been key, and you can't put a price on that."

In addition to Prather, running back Chase Hayden is also looking to carve out a role within a new program, though his learning curve may not be as steep.

Hayden, a 5-10, 205-pound junior, spent his freshman season under Bielema at Arkansas in 2017, which was Bielema's last campaign with the Razorbacks during a five-year stint as head coach.

Since then, Bielema and Hayden have both had other stops, with Bielema coaching in the NFL for three years and Hayden eventually transferring to East Carolina last season. However, despite where their careers have taken them in the past, they find themselves together again in Champaign.

"Just being familiar with Coach B from my freshman year, I kind of know how he likes practice and how structured he likes it and how he likes people to finish runs and finish in practice," said Hayden, who transferred to Illinois in January.

Hayden totaled 49 carries for 249 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season with Bielema, spearheaded by a career-high 14 carries for 120 yards and one score in his college debut against Florida A&M. He described Illinois' running back room, which also features last season's leading rusher Chase Brown and super senior Mike Epstein, as a "deep unit" and hopes to pick up where he left off with Bielema.

"That's pretty much like who I've had my most success with in college and stuff like that," Hayden said. "I kind of know what he wants (and) what he wants out of a running back. ...

"He's really still been the same guy that I met when he recruited me at Arkansas. Nothing's really changed."

