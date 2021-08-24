Watch now: Hansen brothers grateful for unique chance to play together at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — If everything went according to plan, Jake Hansen would be preparing for his first NFL season, while his younger brother, Lane, geared up for his first season at Illinois.

The two siblings — whose father, Shad, starred at BYU and holds the program record with 408 tackles — have always loved football and cheered each other on. However, because of their age difference they've never been able to call each other teammates — until now.

"It's something crazy that I never thought would ever (happen)," Jake Hansen said at Illini football media day. "Mathematically, it wasn't ever going to be an opportunity. But now that we have the opportunity, it's kind of a little blessing in disguise."

Jake Hansen, 23, and Lane Hansen, 18, both attended East Lake High School in their home state of Florida but graduated in 2016 and 2021, respectively. That five-year gap eliminated any chance they had to share the gridiron as prep athletes, but college has been a different story.

After suffering a season-ending knee injury ahead of his sophomore campaign in 2017, Jake Hansen used a redshirt that season so it wouldn't count toward his eligibility. His decision is a common one that countless athletes make to ensure they're able to play a full four years in college.

However, what's uncommon — or better yet unprecedented — is that Jake Hansen gained another season of eligibility because of a once-in-a-lifetime situation, which resulted in a fifth year on the field and sixth overall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA did not count last season toward any athletes' eligibility, allowing several seniors to return to college for another campaign. In Jake Hansen's case, it also translated into the chance for him and his little brother to finally experience what could be the only joint season of their careers.

"I thought about coming here six years ago when (my older brother) was a freshman here, coming to the games and watching the games," Lane Hansen said. " ... Growing up as a football player myself, I was like, 'Dang, the opportunity to be able to even come here would be awesome.' And then Jake came back, and I was like, 'Dang, this is the first opportunity to play with my brother.' Even for six months, even if I don't play or I redshirt or something like that, it's still awesome and so cool."

Lane Hansen is a 6-foot, 220-pound freshman long snapper, while Jake Hansen is a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker and one of Illinois' most accomplished players.

The super senior, who initially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, is currently the only FBS player with 200 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10 forced fumbles in their career. Jake Hansen's 10 forced fumbles are also tied for the third most in Illini history.

He'll try to add to that total in Saturday's season opener at home against Nebraska, while also making sure to appreciate this chapter of his life alongside his sibling.

"The best thing is that I got a space place," Jake Hansen said. " ... I have a lot of brothers on this team. I truly believe that, but your immediate family and your blood means something a little bit deeper. And always having that here is something that I'll be able to hold really close and confide in him in a way that I wouldn't be able to do with other people."

Lane Hansen shares the same sentiments and acknowledged that the comparisons between him and his brother are inevitable, especially considering how well Jake Hansen has played. However, the freshman is confident in what he brings to the team, too.

First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who previously coached brothers and eventual NFL players Derek and J.J. Watt at Wisconsin, said he's already noticed Lane Hansen's assurance.

"Jake is a really good football player who has high football IQ, great communication skills (and) will be a guy that will have a chance to play at the next level," Bielema said. "And because of that, when you're an incoming non-scholarship snapper and happen to be his brother, it's a hard road to walk. I try to say something to Lane every day, but believe me, Lane doesn't need any pick-me-up. He can carry his weight pretty good."

Jake Hansen said he'll cherish his last season in Champaign with his younger sibling but joked that it might not be as fun as it seems.

"The worst thing is that I got a little pest hanging around me all of the time," Jake Hansen said, grinning. "I gotta look over my shoulder and make sure he doesn't hear me."

Lane Hansen wasn't within earshot when Jake Hansen made that remark, but if he was, he wouldn't be surprised. Although the brothers share a tight bond, Lane Hansen said there's always been room for a few jabs.

"The most annoying thing about him? He just always treats me a like a little kid," Lane Hansen said, laughing. "I'm not necessarily a grown man, but I'm still an adult, at least legally."

