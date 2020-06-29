Watch now: How Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez is 'navigating uncharted waters'

Players who workout at the Smith Center run outside in the grass fields, and players who workout in the old football weight room run inside Memorial Stadium. Without access to both weight rooms, Hernandez estimates his staff would be there until 11 p.m. The ratio of one strength coach to nine athletes, Hernandez said, is pretty typical.

“We’ve made a lot of adjustments when it comes to how we work a normal work day," he said. "We’ve had a tremendous amount of help to be able to do so, following the state’s guidelines when it comes down to a maximum of 10 people in our rooms."

When players initially returned, Hernandez implemented an idea he took from University of Illinois women's soccer coach Janet Rayfield called the "beep test" where athletes run for 21 meters at a time, with each laps getting faster between reps. It helps measure heart rate and VO2 max. That test gives Hernandez a base line of where athletes are as they return to campus.

Some athletes returned in tip-top shape, Hernandez said, and others have a ways to go.