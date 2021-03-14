Watch now: Illini get No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament, to face Drexel on Friday in first round

"I think about all the people who doubted us and all of the true fans who have been there supporting us through it all. To be able to really know that we earned this and that this is ours, it feels good."

After playing Ohio State twice in eight days and three times over the season, for Dosunmu there were no surprises left for the two teams.

"It is about our will, that's all it is about. When you play somebody three times and you play someone within a week span, really the plays are out the window," Dosunmu said. "It comes down to executing. They knew everything we were going to run and they knew all of our unique plays. We are a well-coached team and we knew all of their plays. It was going to come down to who was going to make the best plays, who was going to get the most lose balls and the 50/50 balls. We did down the stretch."

Dosunmu has some more unfinished business in his college career.